Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Curis in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Curis’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.20) EPS.

Curis Stock Down 4.8 %

CRIS stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Curis has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 79.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

