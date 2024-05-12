Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM opened at $179.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $122.96 and a 12-month high of $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average of $180.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

