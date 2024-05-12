Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 439,331 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,848,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 1,124,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.