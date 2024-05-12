Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. Cut by William Blair (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of SOY opened at C$7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$926.32 million, a P/E ratio of -27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunOpta has a 1 year low of C$3.82 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.72.

Insider Activity

SunOpta ( TSE:SOY Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of C$246.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.99 million.

In related news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$88,518.01. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.