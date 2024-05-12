Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.69. 816,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -133.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,322 shares of company stock worth $837,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

