QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $182.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $184.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

