Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.23.

QLYS stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,094.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Qualys by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

