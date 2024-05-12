R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $16.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Down 1.5 %

R1 RCM stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 0.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in R1 RCM by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.