Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $668-$678 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.70 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.090 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

