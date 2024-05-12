Rallybio’s (RLYB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 391.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rallybio

Rallybio Price Performance

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -1.63. Rallybio has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.