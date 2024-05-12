Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $192.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.08.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.15. 751,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $2,212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 446,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after acquiring an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

