Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Up 1.7 %
RDI stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
