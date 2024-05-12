Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.03. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10. The company has a market cap of C$412.06 million, a P/E ratio of -56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

