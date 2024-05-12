Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. 7,288,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,173,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,170.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,173,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,170.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,453 over the last ninety days. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

