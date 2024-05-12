Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $63.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDDT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 54.87.

Reddit Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE RDDT opened at 53.53 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 12 month low of 37.35 and a 12 month high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

