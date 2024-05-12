Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Down 32.9% in April

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,400,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLS shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.21 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.