Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) versus KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Financial Analysis

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Remark and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Remark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

KORE Group has a consensus price target of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 281.08%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Remark.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $4.40 million 1.18 -$29.15 million ($1.80) -0.07 KORE Group $276.61 million 0.23 -$167.04 million ($1.93) -0.40

This table compares Remark and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Remark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -662.13% N/A -234.75% KORE Group -60.39% -85.34% -14.75%

Volatility and Risk

Remark has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORE Group beats Remark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services. It serves retail, hospitality, construction, public safety, workplace safety, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.