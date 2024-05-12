Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 303,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,383.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.24. The company had a trading volume of 689,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.39.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.