Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Upland Software, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Upland Software in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Upland Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of UPLD opened at $2.80 on Friday. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $77.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

