Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Public Education stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $313.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

