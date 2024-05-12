Research Analysts Set Expectations for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

NYSE ELAN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,189,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 688,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

