Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 261.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 167,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 167,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,089 shares of company stock valued at $143,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.