Reviewing JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JOYY and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.27 billion 0.92 $301.82 million $4.97 6.77 RingCentral $2.20 billion 1.48 -$165.24 million ($1.49) -23.76

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 13.31% 5.13% 3.15% RingCentral -6.18% N/A -1.96%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares JOYY and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

JOYY has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JOYY and RingCentral, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 3 0 0 2.00 RingCentral 0 10 8 1 2.53

JOYY presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.81%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $39.28, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given JOYY’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than RingCentral.

Summary

JOYY beats RingCentral on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY



JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About RingCentral



RingCentral, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience. It provides RingCentral Video, a video meeting service that includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities; offers video and audio conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management, as well as pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Professional Services, which include consultation, UCaaS and CCaaS implementation, VoIP phone system adoption, configuring custom workflows, customer and user onboarding, ongoing support, advanced support, managed services, and more. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, state and local government, and others. It sells its products to enterprise customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses through resellers and distributors, partners, and global service providers. RingCentral, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

