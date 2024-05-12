Reviewing Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 7.33% 13.65% 8.85%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wetouch Technology and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $181.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.57%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Piper Sandler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.38 $17.39 million N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.35 billion 2.79 $85.49 million $5.88 36.13

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Wetouch Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, housing, and transportation sectors. In addition, the company offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, corporations, and government and non-profit entities. Further, it is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

