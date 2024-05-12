Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Revolve Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Revolve Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

