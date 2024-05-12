Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 98.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $276.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.39 and its 200 day moving average is $268.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

