Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

