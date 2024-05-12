Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 27,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 646,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 339,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

