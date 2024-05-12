Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

PAYX opened at $122.55 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.40%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

View Our Latest Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.