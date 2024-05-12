Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,191.57.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 17.0 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,514.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,287.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,192.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 724.92% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

