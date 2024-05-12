Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at General Mills
In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on General Mills
General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GIS opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
