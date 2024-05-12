Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 18.4% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 26.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 12.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $306.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.97. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.18 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

