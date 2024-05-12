Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $116,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 113,963 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DH opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

