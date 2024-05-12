Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.42. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

