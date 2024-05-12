Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

