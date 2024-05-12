Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 553 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.79.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

