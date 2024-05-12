Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 694 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $297.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.75 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

