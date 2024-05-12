Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 7,048 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $54,931,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Envista by 512.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 627,686 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $13,233,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,308,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 459,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NVST opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

