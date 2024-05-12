Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Lowered to $79.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $40,641.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at $177,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,295 shares of company stock worth $4,010,381 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.