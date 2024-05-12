RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $42.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.28.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. 961,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,338. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

