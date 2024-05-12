RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

RFM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.18. 8,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

