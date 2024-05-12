Robert W. Baird Upgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.58.

Datadog Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,627,051.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,080,152.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Datadog by 2,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $2,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

