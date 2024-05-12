Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

RBLX opened at $31.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 980.82%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $216,194,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

