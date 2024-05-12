Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 980.82%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Roblox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

