Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $316.00 at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $273.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.04 and a 200-day moving average of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

