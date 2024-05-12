Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,098 shares during the period. Roku comprises about 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned 1.35% of Roku worth $176,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1,822.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. 3,400,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

