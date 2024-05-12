Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 516,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

