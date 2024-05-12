Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 5,639 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

Boeing stock opened at $178.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.77. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

