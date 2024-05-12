Rossmore Private Capital Buys 1,330 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $3,507,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

