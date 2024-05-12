Rossmore Private Capital Buys 200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 42,644 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.